Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) EVP Sandip A. Kapadia Sells 4,347 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) EVP Sandip A. Kapadia sold 4,347 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $215,219.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,271.08. This represents a 25.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

