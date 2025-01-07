Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,002 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $83,562,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 562,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,029,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

