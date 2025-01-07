Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 650 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $198,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,365.24. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00.

CDNS opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.73 and a 200-day moving average of $285.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

