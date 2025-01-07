Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 4,083 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $185,409.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,226,191.49. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of -1.47. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($1.22). Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SLNO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

View Our Latest Report on SLNO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $155,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.