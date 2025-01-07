Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.58.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

UNH stock opened at $511.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

