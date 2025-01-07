Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 168 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $370.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $297.25 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

