UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $326,250.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
UiPath Stock Performance
NYSE PATH opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.
Institutional Trading of UiPath
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 554.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,562 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $13,280,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
