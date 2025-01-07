UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $326,250.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PATH opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 554.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,562 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $13,280,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

