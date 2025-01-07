CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 512 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,972.75.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,909.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,040.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,329.43. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

