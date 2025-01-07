CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $998,601,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 123.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 47.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after acquiring an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after acquiring an additional 374,328 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

NTNX opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.17, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

