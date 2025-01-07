Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,434 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

