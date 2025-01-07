Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 800 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38.

On Monday, November 25th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42.

On Friday, November 8th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $514,411.60.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $406,646.46.

On Friday, October 11th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.12.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

