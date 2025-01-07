National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) VP Timothy J. Shelly Sells 614 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $74,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

National HealthCare Price Performance

National HealthCare stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.46. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 30.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National HealthCare

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.