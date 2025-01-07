National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) VP Timothy J. Shelly Sells 614 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $74,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
National HealthCare stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.46. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $138.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
