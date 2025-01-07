MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Cedric Pech Sells 287 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $252.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.14.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
