Pensionfund Sabic Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,889 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,700,000 after purchasing an additional 238,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

