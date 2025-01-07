Barclays PLC Has $208,000 Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 358.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 615,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $810,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 42.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 101.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Insider Activity

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 601,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,277.53. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.