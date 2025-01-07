Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 5,317 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,591.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,085,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,649.80. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,469 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $255,695.79.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35.

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $144,155.25.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $105,558.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of MIO opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 377,242 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.