Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 10,467 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$773.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.53.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSZ shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

