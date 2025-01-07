Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Director Sells $139,454.10 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) Director Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $139,454.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,272,122.76. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

