Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Matt Blunt Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.