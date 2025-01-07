Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 120,180 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 120,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$101,239.63.
J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 7,570 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$6,322.46.
- On Friday, December 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$72,063.55.
- On Friday, December 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 88,952 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$67,753.67.
- On Friday, December 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$68,517.61.
- On Friday, November 22nd, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,748 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$57,697.35.
- On Monday, November 18th, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$50,364.36.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$14,340.02.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 5,205 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$4,224.26.
- On Friday, October 25th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$43,998.69.
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$85,483.82.
Sierra Metals Stock Performance
Shares of SMT opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$170.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.12.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
