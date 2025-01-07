Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Marcel A. Snyman Sells 159 Shares

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2025

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHCGet Free Report) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock opened at $882.66 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $663.47 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $907.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $814.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graham

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graham by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 80.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Graham by 32.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Graham by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.