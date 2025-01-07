Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Marcel A. Snyman Sells 159 Shares

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Graham stock opened at $882.66 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $663.47 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $907.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $814.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graham by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 80.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Graham by 32.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Graham by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

