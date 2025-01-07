Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) EVP Jeffrey T. L. Smith Sells 11,110 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 11,110 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $165,761.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,638.80. This trade represents a 55.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zymeworks Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $995.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 84.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

