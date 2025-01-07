Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Ellen Chiniara Sells 3,129 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,985.50. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.19.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.
View Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kymera Therapeutics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.