Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Ellen Chiniara Sells 3,129 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,985.50. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,618,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,587,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

View Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.