Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 9,038 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $127,345.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,916.34. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BCYC opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,438.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 841,299 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,028,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 327,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

