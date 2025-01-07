Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,965.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $167,880.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after buying an additional 359,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.