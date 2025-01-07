Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 10,029 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $116,837.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,537,348.75. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 140 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,682.80.

On Monday, December 30th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $109,468.62.

On Friday, December 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,904 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $194,187.84.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE BOC opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $435.78 million, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

