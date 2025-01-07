TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Richard T. Hume Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after purchasing an additional 813,634 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 58.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,469,000 after buying an additional 1,006,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,482,000 after buying an additional 177,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

