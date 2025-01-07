TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Richard T. Hume Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2025

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after purchasing an additional 813,634 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 58.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,469,000 after buying an additional 1,006,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,482,000 after buying an additional 177,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.