Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,310.21. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $98,885.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Read Our Latest Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.