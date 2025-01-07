GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 1,430 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,590.80. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $286,124.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $86,832.69.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $20,616.57.

On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $886,521.44.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $18,248.40.

GeneDx stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.02. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter worth $2,362,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the third quarter worth $1,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 304.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the third quarter worth $1,554,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Company Profile



GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

