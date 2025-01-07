Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Savaria Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

