Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $65.59. 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) by 230.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 6.35% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.