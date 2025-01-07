International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.34. 10,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.
International Petroleum Trading Up 3.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.