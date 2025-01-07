International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.34. 10,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

International Petroleum Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

