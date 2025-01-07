National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 1,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

