Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

