Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Down 25.5% – Time to Sell?

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 25.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

