Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 4,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Aristocrat Leisure Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.