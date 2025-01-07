Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

