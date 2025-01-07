Barclays PLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 310.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,214 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,032 shares of company stock worth $2,184,876. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Down 4.9 %

BBAI stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.