Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 203,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 144,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
