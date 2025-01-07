BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. 173,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

BiomX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 893,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 4.99% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

