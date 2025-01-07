HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

