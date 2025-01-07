Barclays PLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,359 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 202.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 45.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 235,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $342.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

