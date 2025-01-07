Barclays PLC Purchases 21,579 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 485.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in UWM by 24.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UWM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 179,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,830 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 415,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 149,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

