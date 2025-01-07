Barclays PLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eastern were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Eastern Price Performance

Eastern stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.99. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eastern’s payout ratio is -42.72%.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

