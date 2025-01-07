iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,380 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWZS opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

