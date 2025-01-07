iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,380 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ EWZS opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.