Barclays PLC Grows Position in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 236.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMID. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,750,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,465,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 13.5% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the second quarter worth $325,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 22.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the third quarter valued at $254,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMID opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $223.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.40. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.