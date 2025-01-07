Jane Street Group LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AB Short Duration Income ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter.

AB Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDFI opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. AB Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

