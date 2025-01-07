Jane Street Group LLC Sells 61,617 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,072,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schneider National by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 743,800 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,376,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 440,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $9,157,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,959.70. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011 in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

