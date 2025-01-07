Jane Street Group LLC Takes $443,000 Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTHF opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.03.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (FTHF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Emerging Markets Human Flourishing index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-sized emerging market companies that adequately promotes human flourishing. Securities are screened on their human rights beliefs and are selected based on their fundamentals.

