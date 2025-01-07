AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFCG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFCG. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $183.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

